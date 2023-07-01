First Alert Weather Day: Quick storms could bring damaging winds, lightning, large hail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with a slight risk for severe storms.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says rain and thunder will move in from the southwest to the northeast.

Thunderstorms could be severe at any time between 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. This could include frequent dangerous lightning, damaging winds and large hail, and torrential downpours.

There is a very low quick spin-up threat.

Outdoor events that may be impacted are the Taylor Swift Eras concert at Paycor Stadium, FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium, and the Noel Gallagher and Metric concert at Riverbend Music Center.

The City of Covington issued a Taylor Swift Special Weather Plan put together by the Kenton County Homeland Security Emergency Managemen for those going to day two of her concerts in the Queen City.

“If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, people outside will hear sirens that are located on Johnson Street in Covington and in Devou Park, among other places on the riverfront,” the City of Covington said.

If the sirens do go off, the City of Covington advises anyone outside to take shelter inside immediately.

There is potential for damaging winds, large hail, frequent dangerous lightning, and torrential downpours.

Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast.

Thunderstorms could be severe at any time. (WXIX)

As for the air quality in the Tri-State, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency says the Air Quality Alert has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Friday for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County Indiana.

