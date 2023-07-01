Contests
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: Tonight and Sunday afternoon

Both Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon have a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather
There is a slight risk (level 2/5) for strong to severe storms in the FOX19 NOW viewing area both Saturday night and Sunday afternoon.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day. A few rounds of thunderstorms are expected throughout the day and this evening. Some of those thunderstorms may reach severe limits. While strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, hail are expected, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. There is also the risk for some flash flooding with heavy downpours. There is even a risk for some storms in the area during night two of The Era’s Tour. REMEMBER : All thunderstorms have lightning. Lightning is not a qualifier for severe weather and it can strike within a 10-12 mile radius.

Humidity continues through the weekend and storms will likely continue into Sunday afternoon and evening. As a result, Sunday is also a first alert weather day! The biggest threats Sunday will be similar to Saturday’s thunderstorms.

There are some isolated thunderstorm chances Monday. With dry weather and seasonal temperatures arriving just Intime for Independence Day. Humid and stormy weather return for the second half of the week.

