Taylor Swift to start at 7p.m. due to weather

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - IMPORTANT UPDATE: Due to weather, Taylor Swift will take the stage tonight at 7 p.m.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the Tri-State is under a severe storm risk.

There is potential for damaging winds, large hail, frequent dangerous lightning, and torrential downpours.

City leaders say the concert will go on if there’s rain, but it could be stopped if there is lightning.

The City of Covington issued a Taylor Swift Special Severe Weather Plan put together by the Kenton County Homeland Security Emergency Management.

“If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued, people outside will hear sirens that are located on Johnson Street in Covington and in Devou Park, among other places on the riverfront,” the City of Covington said.

If the sirens do go off, the City of Covington advises anyone outside to take shelter inside immediately.

The warning plan will only be put in place for Saturday for the riverfront area, officials said. They usually only activate the sirens for countywide tornado warnings.

Officials say that policy will be back in place Sunday.

Here is a look at the hour-by-hour forecast for Saturday into early Sunday morning.

Saturday will be warm to hot and very humid, with the heat index close to 90 degrees.

Swifties can bring two unopened bottles of water per person to help them stay hydrated while singing and dancing to songs like “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Reputation.”

As for the haze in our air, the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency says the Air Quality Alert has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Friday for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County Indiana.

