Cincinnati native, The National founder Aaron Dessner spotted at Saturday Swift concert

Taylor Swift, from left, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner accept the award for album of the year...
Taylor Swift, from left, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner accept the award for album of the year for "Folklore"at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Quinlan Bentley
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Aaron Dessner, founding member of the Cincinnati-bred indie-rock band The National and recent Taylor Swift collaborator, has been spotted at Swift’s second Eras Tour concert at Paycor Stadium.

That’s per a Saturday night tweet from a Swiftie who posed with the renowned artist in a photo and posted the pic to social media.

Dessner has performed songs with Swift on her Eras Tour during concerts in Tampa, Nashville and Pittsburgh.

He began collaborating with Swift in 2020 near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The New York Times.

Dessner co-produced four songs on Swift’s album, “Midnights,” and won a Grammy Award with Swift in 2021 for her album “Folklore,” which won Album of the Year. It was the second Grammy of his career.

In Big Red Machine’s 2021 album “How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?” Dessner provided the lead vocals on the song “The Ghost of Cincinnati,” which is filled with references to the Queen City. The song was originally meant for Swift to use, but she convinced him to keep it for Big Red Machine instead.

Dessner was born in Cincinnati and attended Cincinnati Country Day. In 1998, he and his twin brother, Bryce Dessner, joined The National with their childhood friend Bryan Devendorf.

This story was provided by our media partner, Cincinnati Enquirer.

