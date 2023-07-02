First Alert Weather Alert: Strong to severe scattered storms Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Showers and storms move in overnight into Sunday morning as they weaken from west to east.

A few storms, especially west of I-75, could be strong to severe. The main threat from these storms will be strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. As a result, Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day.

Humidity continues through the weekend and storms will likely continue into Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunday’s storms will move in after 2 p.m. and continue until around 10 p.m.

Threats with Sunday’s storms include damaging straight-line winds, heavy downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. A slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for folks in northern Kentucky and areas east of I-71.

Large events that could be impacted include the Cincinnati Reds Game, which starts at 1:40 p.m.

