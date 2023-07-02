First Alert Weather Day: More Thunderstorms Expected Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s strong to severe storm potential will move in after 2 p.m. and continue until around 10 p.m. Threats with Sunday’s storms include damaging straight-line winds, heavy downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. A slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for folks in northern Kentucky and areas east of I-71. As a result, Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day!

Monday may have a few morning showers, but much of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms will fire up in the afternoon, but are not expected to be strong or severe at this time.

Independence Day Tuesday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds along with more humidity. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s! Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated while grilling out or attending Fourth of July festivities!

Humidity continues on Wednesday, though it’ll be dry and very warm with temperatures similar to Tuesday. By Thursday, storm chances increase in the afternoon and evening and will bring some relief to the heat and humidity.

Expect more mild conditions on Friday into next weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. Friday may have an isolated shower or storm early, but drier conditions are expected next weekend.

