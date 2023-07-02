Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

First Alert Weather Day: More Thunderstorms Expected Sunday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday’s strong to severe storm potential will move in after 2 p.m. and continue until around 10 p.m. Threats with Sunday’s storms include damaging straight-line winds, heavy downpours, large hail and frequent lightning. A slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for folks in northern Kentucky and areas east of I-71. As a result, Sunday is also a First Alert Weather Day!

Monday may have a few morning showers, but much of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms will fire up in the afternoon, but are not expected to be strong or severe at this time.

Independence Day Tuesday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds along with more humidity. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s! Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated while grilling out or attending Fourth of July festivities!

Humidity continues on Wednesday, though it’ll be dry and very warm with temperatures similar to Tuesday. By Thursday, storm chances increase in the afternoon and evening and will bring some relief to the heat and humidity.

Expect more mild conditions on Friday into next weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. Friday may have an isolated shower or storm early, but drier conditions are expected next weekend.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Sunday Forecast

Most Read

Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s picture-perfect first night in Cincinnati
There is a severe storm risk in the Cincinnati area between 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with the...
First Alert Weather Day: Quick storms could bring damaging winds, lightning, large hail
Concert-goers worried about the weather this weekend should expect possible severe weather...
Taylor Swift to start at 7p.m. due to weather
Taylor Swift hands Addie Hutchinson the hat she was wearing during her song "22" during her...
Taylor Swift concertgoers in Cincinnati have reserved parking spots canceled at the last minute
Taylor Swift, from left, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner accept the award for album of the year...
Cincinnati native, The National founder Aaron Dessner spotted at Saturday Swift concert

Latest News

Catherine's Sunday Forecast
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of strong to severe storms in the afternoon...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Sunday afternoon
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT: Risk of strong storms tonight and Sunday afternoon