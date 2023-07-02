People gearing up to set off fireworks for the Fourth of July Holiday

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - As the Fourth of July quickly approaches, people begin to prepare a few days prior to Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day.

In 2022, Ohio permitted the discharge of fireworks in the state, but some Ohioans are still traveling along state lines to buy them.

Operating manager Darian Witham says it is surprising how many people do not know it is now legal to pop off fireworks in Ohio.

“People think they have to go to Indiana and when they bring them back home they think they are doing something wrong but the reality is Ohio changed their laws, much like Kentucky did in 2011, and so all of the normal fireworks are legal now to discharge in Ohio and Kentucky,” Witham explained.

However, one thing stays true when it comes to fireworks, Witham says, and that is to make sure you are being safe.

“It’s a lot of common sense - you don’t let the fire cracker go out in your hand,” he said.

While the Fourth of July is on a Tuesday this year, that is not stopping people from buying them.

“I’m excited that people seem to still be excited about fireworks,” Witham said. “I was worried about it being on a Tuesday this year and people wouldn’t be as interested because it’s a work night or whatever but people are buying fireworks and really looking forward to seeing them light up the sky.”

The workers operating the fireworks tent in Covington say it is going to be a good Fourth of July.

