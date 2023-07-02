‘This is really a blessing’: Girl shot in head as an infant celebrates her 3rd birthday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – After surviving a shooting, any birthday is a big deal for the family of Ocean Robertson.

Ocean has just turned 3 years old.

Her grandmother, Sherry Ancrum, said she never thought Ocean would live to celebrate a third birthday.

“It was tough. She wouldn’t even make it to see 1 year old. So I mean, this is really a blessing,” Ancrum said.

Ocean was only 5 months old when someone fired into the car she was riding in with her mother Molly Ancrum. Ocean’s mother was killed, and Ocean was shot in the head.

“In a way, she really ain’t even supposed to be here,” Ancrum said.

Fortunately, Ocean celebrated her third birthday with her big brothers and sisters. After they lost their mother, Ancrum took them all in.

“I can only do what I know Molly wanted me to do. I keep them all together. And so, you know, it’s hard. But I have a good feeling,” Ancrum said.

Ocean is partially blind and can’t use her left arm. Her legs also give her some trouble.

“She can’t cry but she can scoot,” Ancrum said.

Ocean also can’t talk just yet, but her family said they believe she will figure it out.

“Yes, because they say so, what do you expect out of her? I only expect what she gives me. That’s all I can expect,” Ancrum said. “And I mean, she gives me something totally different almost every day. I mean, I cry all the time. Every little thing she do just really wound me up, and I’m so excited.”

It’s been more than two years now since Ocean and her siblings lost their mom. The younger ones don’t remember much at all, so Ancrum and the kids have memory days where they talk about the things they do remember.

“So I just want them to know that Molly really loved them. And if she could, she would have came back and got ya’ll,” Ancrum said.

Ancrum said she can see her daughter in all of them supporting one another and making sure Ocean has plenty of family she can count on.

Copyright 2023 WLEX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.