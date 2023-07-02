Tri-State area under severe thunderstorm watch Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

From now until 9 p.m. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana counties in the Greater Cincinnati Area are under a severe thunderstorm watch due to the risk of damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and frequent lightning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Cincinnati Tri-State area due to a severe thunderstorm watch. (WXIX)

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Butler, Preble counties until Jul 02 3:45PM EDT. This means there is a strong storm or hazardous weather that is NOT severe. Stay tuned to @FOX19 for updates. #FirstAlert #cincywx #ohwx #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/hnF8KqMaLU — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) July 2, 2023

A slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area while folks in Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Robertson, Mason & Lewis counties are in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.

There may be a few showers Monday morning as well.

