Tri-State area under severe thunderstorm watch Sunday
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.
From now until 9 p.m. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana counties in the Greater Cincinnati Area are under a severe thunderstorm watch due to the risk of damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and frequent lightning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.
A slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area while folks in Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Robertson, Mason & Lewis counties are in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.
There may be a few showers Monday morning as well.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.