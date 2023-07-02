Contests
Tri-State area under severe thunderstorm watch Sunday

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect for the entire FOX19 NOW viewing area until 9PM.
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Tri-State area is under a severe thunderstorm watch, making Sunday a First Alert Weather Day.

From now until 9 p.m. Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana counties in the Greater Cincinnati Area are under a severe thunderstorm watch due to the risk of damaging straight-line winds, heavy rainfall, large hail and frequent lightning, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Tri-State counties under severe thunderstorm watch
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Cincinnati Tri-State area due to a severe...
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day in the Cincinnati Tri-State area due to a severe thunderstorm watch.(WXIX)

A slight risk of severe weather (level 2 out of 5) is in effect for most of the FOX19 NOW viewing area while folks in Owen, Grant, Pendleton, Robertson, Mason & Lewis counties are in an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) for severe weather.

There may be a few showers Monday morning as well.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day