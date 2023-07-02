VIDEOS: Taylor Swift performs 3 surprise songs during Saturday’s show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is known for leaving subtle clues, commonly known as “Easter eggs,” in her songs, social media posts, speeches and more.

The Eras Tour Cincinnati night two was Swift’s third 13th show, and as many fans know, 13 is the performer’s favorite number. Swifties say it has been rumored she does something special for every 13th show she has.

During Saturday’s show, Swift had not two surprise songs, but three. This is the first time the artist has performed three songs acoustically front and center during the Eras Tour.

Her first song was “Ivy” from her evermore album, in which she invited singer-songwriter Aaron Dessner, from two Cincinnati-based bands The National and Big Red Machine, to the stage to perform with her.

Swift says Dessner has been a contributor to some of the songs she has written for her two “COVID albums,” folklore and evermore.

The second surprise song of the evening also featured an artist.

Opener Gracie Abrams joined Swift on the stage to sing one of her own songs called, “i miss you, i’m sorry.”

Abrams played the piano and Swift played the acoustic guitar, both singing a verse each.

Because of the weather, Abrams did not get to open at 6:30 p.m. like normal. Instead, the second opener, MUNA, performed first and Swift went on stage at 7 p.m.

Of course, Swift always has a few tricks up her sleeve, and the acoustic moment did not end at just two songs.

The singer made her way over to her piano, sat down and began playing “Call It What You Want” from her reputation album - an album that reflects on some of the darkest moments in her career.

The next stop on the Eras Tour is Kansas City, Missouri.

