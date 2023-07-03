Contests
9th Cincinnati-area Kroger location receives bomb threat

The Oakley Kroger received a bomb threat in early June.
The Oakley Kroger received a bomb threat in early June.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hartwell Kroger store received a bomb threat Monday afternoon, according to police.

The threat was called into the store pharmacy by an unknown man, who said there was a bomb in the store that “would be going off,” according to Woodlawn police.

Officers from Woodlawn, Wyoming, Lockland, Cincinnati and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office swarmed the scene and helped Kroger staff clear out shoppers and employees, police say.

The Cincinnati Bomb Squad Unit and the HCSO Bomb Unit searched the store and did not find any explosive devices.

No arrests have been made. The store resumed operations shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Woodlawn Police Department.

The Kroger store on North Bend Road in Monfort Heights also received a bomb threat Sunday afternoon and was evacuated.

The threats follow at least seven bomb threats made against Cincinnati-area Kroger stores in June. The FBI has joined local authorities in an investigation.

A Kroger spokesperson offered the following statement Monday:

“We are disheartened by the continued violent threats against our customers and associates. One of our core values is safety and we remain committed to protecting our customers and associates from injury with a safe and secure workplace and shopping environment. Our stores are safe.

We are grateful to our law enforcement partners at the local, state and federal level for their swift action to investigate these threats that have taken place not only at our stores, but at many retailers across the country. As this continues to be active investigation, we refer all questions to local law enforcement. "

