Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night.
VIDEOS: Taylor Swift performs 3 surprise songs during Saturday’s show
Authorities responded to a crash on I-71 Northbound at Dana Avenue that involved multiple...
Double crashes on I-71 Northbound, police say
Taylor Swift, from left, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner accept the award for album of the year...
Cincinnati native, The National founder Aaron Dessner spotted at Saturday Swift concert
Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s picture-perfect first night in Cincinnati
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Cincinnati Tri-State area.
Tri-State area under severe thunderstorm watch Sunday

Latest News

More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into New Hampshire restaurant, injures dozens, pins man in bathroom
Michael Ondreka
Judge sentences man convicted of killing Mason graduate in crash
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Activists spurred by affirmative action ruling sue Harvard over legacy admissions
Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study