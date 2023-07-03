Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man after two people were shot early Monday.

Matthew Andrew Martin, 26, is wanted for felonious assault in connection with a shooting that injured two people, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. Monday, police said officers were called to the area of Tytus Avenue near Illinois Avenue for a report of people shot.

Middletown police said officers found two gunshot victims.

The suspects drove away from the scene and crashed their vehicle, but took off running, according to police.

A police K-9 was unable to locate the suspects.

Police said they identified Martin as one of the shooters.

Call Detective Hughes at 513-425-7733 or Detective Glassburn at 513-425-7724 if you have any information.

