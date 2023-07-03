Contests
Double crashes on I-71 Northbound, police say

Authorities responded to a crash on I-71 Northbound at Dana Avenue that involved multiple...
Authorities responded to a crash on I-71 Northbound at Dana Avenue that involved multiple vehicles, police say.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Mildred Fallen
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple accidents have clogged I-71 Northbound Sunday evening.

Cincinnati Police and the Cincinnati Fire Department responded to a crash on I-71 in the right lanes near Woodburn Avenue around 7:45 p.m., according to District Two police.

Another crash happened on I-71 Northbound right after the Dana Ave exit that involved “three or four vehicles,” police say.

According to police, neither accident involves life-threatening injuries.

Police say that this area of I-71 Northbound is shut down. No further details are known at this time.

