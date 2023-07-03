Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Explosion in downtown Tokyo building injures 4

A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3,...
A police officer stands guard near the scene of an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, department officials said.

Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at an eatery on the second floor of an eight-story building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

Fire department officials said the four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.

An owner of the eatery who was among the injured told police that he noticed a smell of gas or sewage when he entered a smoking room, and the explosion occurred when he flicked his lighter, NHK said.

No other information was yet available.

Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday,...
Bystanders watch firefighters try to extinguish a fire at an explosion in a building Monday, July 3, 2023, in Tokyo. An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi on Monday shattered windows and spewed smoke, according to media reports.(Eugene Hoshiko | AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night.
VIDEOS: Taylor Swift performs 3 surprise songs during Saturday’s show
Authorities responded to a crash on I-71 Northbound at Dana Avenue that involved multiple...
Double crashes on I-71 Northbound, police say
Taylor Swift, from left, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner accept the award for album of the year...
Cincinnati native, The National founder Aaron Dessner spotted at Saturday Swift concert
Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s picture-perfect first night in Cincinnati
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Cincinnati Tri-State area.
Tri-State area under severe thunderstorm watch Sunday

Latest News

Two lanes on I-75 North are currently blocked due to a three-vehicle crash.
Heavy traffic on Norwood Lateral due to multi-vehicle crash
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into a restaurant and injures several customers, fire department says
More than a dozen people were taken to local hospitals after a vehicle went into a New...
Car crashes into restaurant, hurting several people
Racer talks about winning Chicago race