Girl receives keepsake during the Cincinnati Eras Tour concert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young Taylor Swift fan had the time of her life during the Eras Tour concert Saturday, and just when she thought it couldn’t get any better, it did.

Christina Addison and her 8-year-old daughter, Chloe, traveled to Cincinnati for night two of the Taylor Swift concert.

“She had her outfit picked out and her friendship bracelets ready,” Christina said.

The mother-daughter duo was dressed to the nines - Christina in her Red era, while her daughter was rocking the iconic Fearless outfit Taylor wore in 2008.

Christina and Chloe Addison attended the Taylor Swift concert on Saturday where the young Swiftie received a guitar pick from Paul Sidoti. (Christina Addison)

This was Chloe’s first-ever concert, her mother says.

“Her only question was, ‘Mom, do you think Taylor will look at me?’” Christina said. “I let her know it was unlikely since there were so many people coming. She was a bit bummed.”

Nevertheless, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity happened to the 8-year-old.

“We had floor seats near her backup singers and guitarist Paul Sidoti,” Addison explained. “Paul and the singers noticed Chloe, my daughter, dancing away with me and they all waved at her.”

The Taylor Swift concert was already a neat experience for the young Swiftie, especially for her first concert. A wave and a smile from Sidoti and the singers made it even more memorable.

But the interactions didn’t stop there.

“A couple of songs later, Paul had the security guy give Chloe his guitar pick. She lit up,” Christina said. “From the stage, he told me she was adorable.”

The Ohio native and Grammy award-winning artist made Chloe’s night, she added.

Paul Sidoti, lead guitarist for Taylor Swift, gives young Swiftie his guitar pick during Saturday's Cincinnati concert. (Christina Addison)

The Addison family says they have plans to make a shadow box, filled with concert photos, the light-up bracelet ticket-holders are given and the guitar pick, to remember the special day.

“At first, she wanted to use it to play her guitar but I suggested we shadowbox it to save it for the memories. She’s now very adamant I teach her more on the guitar,” Christina said.

