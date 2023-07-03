Isolated showers and storms possible Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, be on the lookout for brief heavy downpours. Otherwise, , it will be a warm and humid morning under partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms will fire up in the afternoon but are not expected to be strong or severe. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s.

Independence Day Tuesday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds along with more humidity. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s! Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated while grilling out or attending Fourth of July festivities!

Humid conditions stick around Wednesday, though it’ll be dry and very warm with temperatures similar to Tuesday. By Thursday, storm chances increase in the afternoon and evening and will bring some relief to the heat and humidity.

Expect more mild conditions on Friday into next weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. Friday may have an isolated shower or storm early, but drier conditions are expected Saturday.

Storm chances increase yet again Sunday and linger into the following week with mild temperatures in the Ohio Valley region.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.