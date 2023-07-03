Isolated showers and storms possible Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in the tri-state on Sunday, the severe weather threat is over. Lingering showers and a few weak thunderstorms continue overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

STORM REPORTS IN THE AREA through 9 p.m.:

Norwood, OH: 1.25″ Hail

Vevay, IN: 1.00″ Hail

Elkton, OH: 0.50″ Hail

Glendale, OH: 0.75″ Hail

Sunman, IN: Large tree limbs down

Whitewater Twp.: Tree down on Morgan Rd.

Dent, OH: 3″ diameter tree limbs broken, power poles damaged

West Union, OH (Adams Co.): Wind gust, Est. 55 mph

Mt. Zion, KY area: trees blown across roadways

Foster, KY: numerous trees down

Butler, KY (Pendleton Co.): Numerous trees down and along Rt. 27

Oxford, OH: 6″ diameter tree limb down

Greensburg, IN: trees and power lines downed

Connersville, IN: numerous trees down and in the county too

Abington to Centerville to Richmond, IN: numerous trees downed

IF YOU HAVE PHOTOS or VIDEOS OF STORM DAMAGE OR REPORTS THAT YOU CAN SAFELY TAKE, PLEASE SEND THEM TO FOX19.COM/PICS.

Monday may have a few morning showers, but much of the day is dry with partly cloudy skies. Isolated storms will fire up in the afternoon, but are not expected to be strong or severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Independence Day Tuesday will be dry under a mix of sun and clouds along with more humidity. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the low 90s! Make sure you have ways to stay hydrated while grilling out or attending Fourth of July festivities!

Humidity continues on Wednesday, though it’ll be dry and very warm with temperatures similar to Tuesday. By Thursday, storm chances increase in the afternoon and evening and will bring some relief to the heat and humidity.

Expect more mild conditions on Friday into next weekend with lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s. Friday may have an isolated shower or storm early, but drier conditions are expected Saturday.

Storm chances increase yet again Sunday and linger into the following week with mild temperatures in the Ohio Valley region.

