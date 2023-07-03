Contests
Judge sentences man convicted of killing Mason graduate in crash

Michael Ondreka
Michael Ondreka(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver who pleaded guilty to killing a Mason High School graduate in 2022 was sentenced Monday morning.

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Gregory Stephens sentenced Michael Ondreka to seven years in prison.

On June 14, Ondreka was driving under the influence when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Butler Warren Road and Tylersville Road, according to FOX19 NOW’s previous coverage.

As a result, Ondreka’s truck crashed into a car that was driven by 18-year-old Jyan Waespe, who had recently graduated from Mason High School that year.

According to the Butler County Coroner’s Office, Waespe died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Ondreka pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide back in May.

He will remain in the Butler County Jail.

Jyan Waespe, 18, with his girlfriend Kayla who - at the time- was expecting a child in August.
Jyan Waespe, 18, with his girlfriend Kayla who - at the time- was expecting a child in August.(WXIX)

