LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Independence Day falls on Tuesday this year, so Greater Cincinnati’s getting the party started early. Here’s a look at area festivals, concerts and fireworks displays taking place around town.

Monday, July 3

Anderson Township: Balloon Glow: 6-11 p.m., Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave. Sunlite Pool is open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., live music from 6-10 p.m., balloons begin glowing at 8 p.m. and Rozzi’s fireworks at 10:15 p.m. Pricing varies. coneyislandpark.com.

Blanchester: Fire Up the Fourth, 5-11 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. - dusk Tuesday, 125 Main St. Monday’s entertainment includes live music from Patrick Rousch Band, Noah Smith Band and Danny Frazier Band, plus a pie-eating contest and a cornhole tournament. On Tuesday there’s a parade at 11 a.m., live music by Quiet Storm, circus entertainment and fireworks at the high school at dusk. Free. blanchesterchamber.com.

Blue Ash: Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Patriotic Concert, 7:30 p.m., Montgomery Park, 10105 Montgomery Road. “A Salute to the States.” Free.

Colerain Township: Sizzling Summer Series: 4th of July Spectacular, 7 p.m., Colerain Park, 4725 Springdale Road. Kids’ activities, food trucks, live music with DV8, fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. colerain.org.

Fairfield: Red, White & Kaboom, 5 p.m. at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, and 7 p.m. at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road. Food trucks and outdoor movie “Captain America: First Avenger” at Village Green Park. Food trucks, live music with The Sly Band, and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks at Harbin Park. Free. fairfield-city.org.

Green Township: Independence Day Concert & Fireworks, 7:30 p.m., Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Road. Live music followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. greentwp.org.

Madeira: Independence Day Parade and Celebration, 5:30-10:30 p.m., Sellman Park, 6700 Marvin Ave. Madeira Mile race at 5:30 p.m. followed by parade, festivities and live music by Naked Karate Girls. Fireworks cap off the night at 10 p.m. Free. facebook.com.

Mason: Red, Rhythm & Boom, 4 p.m., 6000 Mason-Montgomery Road. Kids’ activities include a carnival, putt-putt, games, and bounce house. Food trucks, live entertainment by Lit at 6 p.m. and Gin Blossoms at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. imaginemason.org.

Middletown: Independence Day Festival, 4-11 p.m., Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Enjoy live music with The Gillespie Express and Scotty Bratcher, a flag jump and a pyro jump by Team Fastrax, and a fireworks display. Free. facebook.com.

Milford: Sparks in the Park, 7-10 p.m., Riverside Park, 425 Victor Stier Drive. Special event Dora cups, food trucks, live music by Sean Riley and DatBand. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. milfordohio.org.

Mount Healthy: Independence Day Celebration, 6-9:30 p.m., City Park, 1541 Hill Ave. Featuring food, drinks, live music by the Colour of Rhythm, and fireworks at dusk. Free. mthealthy.org.

Mount Washington: Independence Day Parade, 7 p.m., Stanbery Park, 2221 Oxford Ave.

Oxford: Freedom Festival, 5-10 p.m., Oxford Community Park, 6801 Fairfield Road. Games, inflatables, live music, axe throwing, horse carriage rides, vendors, food, and fireworks. Free admission; parking $5. travelbutlercounty.com.

Tuesday, July 4

Anderson Township: Red, White & Boom!, 8 p.m., Riverbend Music Center, 6295 Kellogg Ave. Featuring music by the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra and a fireworks display at the finale. $15-$55. riverbend.org.

Blue Ash: Red White & Blue Ash, 4 p.m., Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Road. Family-friendly festival with rides, local food vendors, drinks, live music from Plush at 6 p.m., Collective Soul at 8:15 p.m., and Arthur Rozzi Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m. Free. Blueashevents.com.

Covington: Sisters of Notre Dame 4th of July Festival, 5-10 p.m., 1601 Dixie Highway. Food trucks, beer, soft drinks, live entertainment, silent auction, market.

Edgewood: 4th of July Extravaganza, 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Freedom Park, 550 Freedom Park Drive. Day begins with a 5K race, parade at 9:30 a.m., live music with the Derek Alan Band at 7 p.m., and fireworks at dusk. Race is $15, other events free. edgewoodky.gov.

Evendale: Fourth Fest, 6-10 p.m., Baxter Park, Food trucks, inflatables, kids’ carnival, cornhole, DJ, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. evendaleohio.org.

Fort Mitchell: Independence Day Parade, 12:30-2:30 p.m., 2355 Dixie Highway. Parade route: Orphanage Road to Dixie Highway to Beechwood Road. fortmitchell.com.

Fort Thomas: Independence Day Parade & Celebration, 10:30 a.m.-noon and 6-10:30 p.m., Tower Park, 900 S. Fort Thomas Ave. Food trucks, live music with Trailer Park Floosies, and fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. ftthomas.org.

Fort Thomas: Firecracker 5K, 7 a.m., Fort Thomas Mess Hall, 801 Cochran St. Hosted by Campbell Co. YMCA. Awards. $50. runsignup.com.

Hamilton: July 4th Celebration, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Parade starts at Butler County Fairgrounds (1715 Fairgrove Ave.) and travels to Park Avenue at F Street. Ice cream social at the courthouse at noon. Historical sites are open around the city. Live music at 8:30 p.m. with That Arena Rock Show at RiversEdge Amphitheater (116 Dayton St.). Fireworks show at 10 p.m. shot from Veteran’s Park (10 New London Road) and is viewable from the River Bike Trail. Free. hamiltonjuly4th.org.

Hamilton: Stricker’s Grove Public Days, 2-11 p.m., Stricker’s Grove, 11490 Hamilton Cleves Road. Private amusement park opens to public. Fireworks at 10 p.m., Free admission; $20 unlimited ride armband. Parking is $5 before 6 p.m., $10 after 6 p.m. facebook.com.

Harrison: Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks, 4-9 p.m., Harrison Community Center, 300 George St. Parade at 4 p.m. followed by free family activities including a cornhole tournament, face painting, live music and fireworks. Free. harrisonohio.gov.

Liberty Township: 4th of July Parade, 9 a.m., Lakota East High School, 6840 Lakota Lane. Parade starts at high school and ends at Liberty Junior School. liberty-township.com.

Loveland: Independence Day Celebration, 4-11 p.m., Nisbet Park, 120 W. Loveland Ave. Enjoy food trucks, kids’ zone, games, kids’ bike contest, pie-eating contest, dog show, inflatables, parade at 7 p.m., live music from Pandora Effect at 8 p.m. and fireworks. Park-and-ride shuttle transportation from 4-11 p.m. at Loveland High School (1 Tiger Trail) and the Loveland Early Childhood Center (6740 Loveland-Miamiville Road). Drop-off locations are Riverside Drive (near Veterans’ Memorial) and Third St. (near Whistle Stop Clay Works). Eventgoers will need to walk to the festivities from the drop-off locations. Free. Lovinlifeloveland.com.

Loveland: Zimbabwe Community 4th of July Picnic, 4:30-9 p.m., Miami Riverview Park, 587 Branch Hill-Loveland Road. Bring a dish to share. Free. eventbrite.com.

Maineville: Joint Freedom Parade & Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Testerman Park, 8373 Maineville Road. The Village of Maineville and Hamilton Township co-sponsor this event, featuring a parade, skydiver show, live music, inflatables, a cool-down zone with water slides, games and food trucks. hamilton-township.org.

Mason: Kings Island Independence Day Fireworks, 10 p.m., Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive. Park will be open until midnight. visitkingsisland.com.

Middletown: 4th of July Parade: American Dreamin’, 10 a.m., Smith Park, 500 Tytus Ave. Travels from Smith Park down Main Street to Central Avenue. Free. facebook.com.

Montgomery: Independence Day Parade and Festival, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Montgomery Park, 10101 Montgomery Road. Enjoy a parade, fun kids’ games, burgers, brats, beer, live music, and an all-star baseball game. Free. Montgomeryohio.gov.

Mount Lookout: Independence Day, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Circle. Enjoy children’s bike decorating contest and parade, food trucks, live music with GenX at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Free. Aultparkac.org.

Northside: Northside 4th of July Parade, noon, Hamilton Avenue between Ashtree and Hoffner Park. Free. northsideparade.com.

Over-the-Rhine: Patriot Grave Re-Marking Ceremony, 2 p.m., Memorial Hall, 1225 Elm St. Sons of the American Revolution will begin to honor 54 patriots of the revolution who were buried in Hamilton Co., most likely near where Washington Park is now located. Free, but tickets required. Memorialhallotr.com.

Over-the-Rhine: 4th of July Celebration, 6-10 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St. Enjoy kids’ activities, food from local vendors, fireworks after sunset. washingtonpark.org.

Park Hills: The Sisters of Notre Dame 4th of July Festival, 1 p.m., Sisters of Notre Dame, 1601 Dixie Highway. Food trucks, beer and soft drinks, live entertainment, kids’ games, raffles, online silent auction, vendor market and grand raffle. sndusa.org.

Ross: 4th of July Celebration, 3-11 p.m., 11490 Hamilton Cleves Road. Fireworks at 10 p.m. Free, parking $5, $10 after 6 p.m.

Sayler Park: 4th of July Bike Parade, 10 a.m., Sayler Park Community Center, 6720 Home City Ave. Decorate your bicycle and join the parade. Prizes for best-decorated bikes. Free.

Sharonville: 4th on the Loop, noon-3 p.m., Creek Road between Main Street and Reading Road. Parade at noon followed by an afterparty featuring games, inflatables, food and more. sharonville.org.

Wyoming: 4th of July Parade and Party in the Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m., Oak Park, 878 Oak Ave. Parade on Wyoming Ave. at 10 a.m., Muddy Pig event from 1-4 p.m. at North Park (North Park Ave.). Inflatable slides and bounces, games and live music at Oak Park, with Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks at 9:45 p.m. wyomingohio.gov.

