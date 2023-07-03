LIST: July Fourth events happening across the Tri-State area

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - America’s birthday is just around the corner and there are many festivities happening in the Tri-State area.

This year, the Fourth of July will be on a Tuesday and there are dozens of things to do to celebrate Independence Day.

Here is a list of 14 events happening in an area close by:

Ohio

Coney Island Balloon Glow Monday, July 3 Watch 10 colorful hot air balloons float above Coney Island for a night that will bring family fun, live music and fireworks over Lake Como. Balloon Glow will start at 10 a.m. and end with the firework finale starting at 10:15 p.m. Schedule 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. - Sunlite Water Adventure will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Storybook paddleboats, Action Alley, Sports Alley, inflatables and Cincy min-golf 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Interactive booths and games 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Live band “1990s Something” in Moonlite Pavilion 8 p.m. - Hot air balloons will be released 10:15 p.m. - Rozzi’s Fireworks Finale Tickets can be bought here.

Green Township Independence Day Fireworks and Concert Monday, July 3 Kuliga Park, 6717 Bridgetown Rd. Enjoy a free night of fireworks and live music in Green Township. Food, drinks and snacks will be for sale by a few local non-profit organizations. Free shuttle rides at 5:30 p.m. from Dulles Elementary, 6581 Bridgetown Rd., and Our Lady of Visitation, 3180 South Rd. Schedule 6:30 p.m. - Jim Trace & The Makers 7:30 p.m. - Saffire Express Fireworks at dusk

Red, White and Boom at Riverbend Tuesday, July 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Celebrate the Fourth of July with a concert hosted by John Morris Russell and the Cincinnati Pops Orchestra at Riverbend Music Center. Stick around for the firework show afterward. Free lawn tickets for kids ages 17 and under. $5 tickets for active and retired military. For more information or to buy tickets, click this link.

Montgomery Independence Day Parade & Festival Tuesday, July 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The parade will be held at the corner of Montgomery Road and Cooper Road. Afterward, the festival will kick off at Montgomery Park, 10101 Montgomery Rd. Food for all types of taste buds will be available, such as burgers and brats grilled by the Rotary Club of Northeast Cincinnati, Donato’s Pizza, Snowie Bus shaved ice and Daizie’s Dillas. Enjoy live music with Eden and the sounds of Chicago, Van Morrison and more.

Fourth of July at Washington Park Tuesday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m. Free admission, food and drink prices vary. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St. Family and friends are invited to Over-the-Rhine to celebrate Independence Day. Enjoy delicious local foods from Hot Tamalem, Sweets & Meats BBQ and more. Dance to the sounds of Soul Quest from 6-8 p.m. and DJ Diamond from 8-10 p.m. To secure parking, it is encouraged you arrive earlier than 6 p.m.

Middletown Fourth of July Celebration Monday, July 3 at 5 p.m. Smith Park, 500-546 Tytus Ave. Schedule: 6 to 7 p.m. - The Gillespie Express 7:30 to 8 p.m. - National Anthem and Flag Jump by Team Fastrax, Mayor Nicole Condrey 8 to 9:30 p.m. - Music by Scotty Bratcher 9:45 p.m. - Yokum Fireworks and Pyro Jump by Team Fastrax



Kentucky

Covington’s 101st Fourth of July Festival Tuesday, July 4 from 5 to 10 p.m. 1601 Dixie Hwy. The City of Covington has hosted a Fourth of July Festival since 1922, and this year, the Sisters of Notre Dame will be hosting the annual event. The Fourth of July Festival helps raise money for the Sisters of Notre Dame’s sponsored educational programs, healthcare ministries, its young adult ministry and global missions. Food trucks, beer, live entertainment, games, raffles and an online silent auction are among several of Tickets can be bought here.

4th of July Celebration Featuring Derek Alan Band Tuesday, July 4 from 7-10 p.m. 550 Freedom Park Dr. Enjoy a free concert by Derek Alan Band at Freedom Park in Edgewood this year for the Fourth of July. Food trucks like Kona Ice, Cups N Cone and Wild Side Experience will be at the celebratory event.

Fort Thomas Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday, July 4 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tower Park, 900 S Ft Thomas Ave. This all-day event will have activities happening for nearly every hour of July 4th. Schedule 7 a.m. - YMCA Firecracker 5k 10:30 a.m. - Independence Day Parade 5 p.m. - The concert, food trucks & activities (Kids Zone from 5-9 p.m.) 5:30 p.m. - Trailer Park Floosies until 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. - The Sly Band until 10 p.m. 10 p.m. - Fireworks at Tower Park

Fourth of July Celebration at Brianza Gardens and Winery Tuesday, July 4 from noon to 6 p.m. 14611 Salem Creek Rd. Firecracker mimosas will be “flowing all day” at Brianza Gardens and Winery in Crittenden. These festive drinks consist of sparkling wine with a red, white and blue popsicle.

Fort Mitchell Independence Day Parade and Cookout Tuesday, July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The road closes at noon and the parade starts at 12:30 p.m. Waddell & Reed NKY Office Parking Lot, 12 Orphanage Rd. Food, drinks and fun - the City of Fort Mitchell is celebrating the Fourth of July with a parade and cookout.



Indiana

Greendale 4th of July Run/Walk 5k Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. Day of registration is available from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Greendale Cabin, 827 Nowlin Ave., or online with this link. To view the race map, visit the link here.

Harrison Fourth of July Celebration Tuesday, July 4 at 4 p.m. Starts at the intersection of George and Broadway Streets. After the parade, family and friends are invited to gather at the Community Center, 300 George St. Live music by P&G Big Band will start at 5 p.m., along with available food, drinks and adult beverages for purchase.

Stricker’s Grove 4th of July Celebration Tuesday, July 4 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Free admission inside Stricker’s Grove Park To ride the rides, purchase individual tickets or an armband for unlimited rides. Rides open at 3 p.m. and close at 11 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.



