Mainly dry weather for Independence Day

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We may see a few scattered showers today with a small chance for a spotty storm this afternoon. It will be warm and humid today too with a high of 83. It will remain humid too with dewpoints near 70.

July 4th will be warm and humid with a high near 90. There is a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. I think most of your outdoor plans on the holiday will be fine.

Wednesday will be dry with a high near 90.

Storm chances return Thursday and Friday with evening storms Thursday and isolated storms Friday. Saturday looks to be the better day of the weekend. It will be dry with a high of 84. Sunday will be story at times and cooler. The cool weather continues Monday with highs in the low 80s.

