Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man killed in fiery I-275 crash in May identified

The crash report says road rage might be a factor in the wreck.
By Candice Hare
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 275 in early May has been identified.

Matthew Osuna, 36, was killed in the May 9 wreck that closed westbound I-275 for nearly six hours in Anderson Township, according to the crash report the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The crash report says road rage might be a factor in the wreck.

Two vehicles, including Osuna’s, were involved in a road rage incident that started near the Kentucky state line, the crash report says.

According to Hamilton County emergency radio traffic “A subject in a silver Tiburon was being chased by a subject in a blue Toyota Corolla that threatened the complainant with a firearm before he lost control of his vehicle.”

Osuna tried to change lanes, but collided with another vehicle in the process, the report reads.

The 36-year-old’s vehicle then hit another vehicle.

Osuna’s vehicle caught on fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Swift performs at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday night.
VIDEOS: Taylor Swift performs 3 surprise songs during Saturday’s show
Authorities responded to a crash on I-71 Northbound at Dana Avenue that involved multiple...
Double crashes on I-71 Northbound, police say
Taylor Swift, from left, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner accept the award for album of the year...
Cincinnati native, The National founder Aaron Dessner spotted at Saturday Swift concert
Taylor Swift at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s picture-perfect first night in Cincinnati
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for the Cincinnati Tri-State area.
Tri-State area under severe thunderstorm watch Sunday

Latest News

WATCH: K-9 officer takes down robbery suspect after police chase
WATCH: K-9 officer takes down robbery suspect after police chase
Fireworks have already started lighting up the Tri-State sky as the Fourth of July gets closer.
Rozzi Fireworks prepares for Fourth of July
Fifteen ways you can celebrate Independence Day in the Tri-State area.
LIST: July Fourth events happening across the Tri-State area
Matthew Andrew Martin, 26, is wanted for felonious assault in connection with a shooting that...
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Middletown shooting