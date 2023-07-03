Man killed in fiery I-275 crash in May identified

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver who died in a fiery crash on Interstate 275 in early May has been identified.

Matthew Osuna, 36, was killed in the May 9 wreck that closed westbound I-275 for nearly six hours in Anderson Township, according to the crash report the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The crash report says road rage might be a factor in the wreck.

Two vehicles, including Osuna’s, were involved in a road rage incident that started near the Kentucky state line, the crash report says.

According to Hamilton County emergency radio traffic “A subject in a silver Tiburon was being chased by a subject in a blue Toyota Corolla that threatened the complainant with a firearm before he lost control of his vehicle.”

Osuna tried to change lanes, but collided with another vehicle in the process, the report reads.

The 36-year-old’s vehicle then hit another vehicle.

Osuna’s vehicle caught on fire and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.