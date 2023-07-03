Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 north
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A crash involving three vehicles occurred Monday morning on I-75 northbound near the Towne Street exit.
Emergency crews were dispatched around 6:40 a.m.
Two lanes of I-75 northbound are currently blocked, leaving one lane open.
Injuries are unknown at this time, District 4 police said.
