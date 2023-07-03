Contests
Rozzi Fireworks prepares for Fourth of July

Fireworks have already started lighting up the Tri-State sky as the Fourth of July gets closer.
(MGN)
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Fireworks have already started lighting up the Tri-State sky as the Fourth of July gets closer.

Rozzi Fireworks is busy preparing for several displays. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell has the story.

[LIST: Fourth of July fireworks and celebrations]

Fireworks have already started lighting up the Tri-State sky as the Fourth of July gets closer.

