UC burglary victim speaks out after rash of off-campus robberies

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police continue their investigation into a string of burglaries targeting UC students, and the thefts are putting more people on edge for fear that it will just keep happening.

Cooper Johnson, who is a student at UC, says he was burglarized.

“It’s not about the items. It’s about my safety, and I just didn’t feel safe anymore,” Johnson said.

Anger and confusion sum up some of the emotions that Johnson says he’s wrestling with after police say at least one suspect broke into the home he shares with roommates on Glendora Avenue on June 24.

“I wake up in the morning, and I see a text message that says, ‘I think we got broken into,’” Johnson recalls. “Since I wasn’t there for the weekend, my room was locked from the outside, with one of those padlocks, and it was just completely busted open.”

Johnson says when he returned to his room, he discovered that around $300 in change, several of his video games and all of his swimsuits were missing.

Johnson also says that what rattles him the most is that several of his roommates were inside the home sound asleep when thieves ransacked his room and stole his roommates’ Playstation.

“And we also had a friend that was downstairs sleeping on the couch and didn’t wake up,” Johnson explained. “That’s just so creepy to think about. Some people do crazy things for crazy reasons. I’m not going to say I understand, but it’s just like, why?”

“I just didn’t like it. It was very uncomfortable,” he adds.

The break-in affecting Johnson was among nearly half a dozen that police say targeted UC students within a week and a half.

On Friday, June 23, Police responded to a report of a burglary in the 2300 block of Wheeler Street. Police confirmed that Johnson and his roommates were burglarized the next day.

Another burglary happened on June 25 on Eden Avenue and the latest incident happened on Rohs Street on June 29.

CPD says they arrested one of possibly two or more suspects.

“It does give me some peace of mind that someone who might’ve been the person has been arrested.” “But we all know, as things are, not everyone is safe.”

Johnson says he also believes it was a crime of opportunity. He says the door to their home was unlocked at the time of the break-in - a mistake he says he’ll never make again.

“We told everyone,’ Make sure [the door is] locked.’ And we’ll also be purchasing a ring camera,” Johnson said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to call Cincinnati Police’s District Five precinct at 513-569-8600, or CRIME STOPPERS.

