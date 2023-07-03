WATCH: K-9 officer takes down robbery suspect after police chase
Published: Jul. 3, 2023
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a police K-9 officer took down a suspect following a chase.
A Middletown police arrest report shows the suspect might have been part of multiple robberies around Butler County.
FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on the chase.
