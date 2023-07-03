What you need to know if you are traveling for the fourth of July

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As July 4 is almost here, AAA is expecting at least 50 million people to hit the roads or the skies over the next few days. Here’s what you need to know before you travel.

AAA Public Affairs Manager Kara Hitchens says if you’re planning to fly anywhere, make sure to download your airline’s app and have their number on speed dial. She says when it comes to weather, flyers are at the mercy of the airlines.

“We’re seeing the airlines having some challenges—from Mother Nature of all things but also low staffing issues as well,” Hitchens explained.

Drivers can prepare ahead. According to the AAA, the best time to travel by car on Tuesday is before 11 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

“Be flexible and be weather aware,” Hitchens adds. “Know what the weather is going to do before you even head out. That way you can alter your plans maybe you can leave later or leave earlier to avoid that storm if you’re driving.”

This summer, gas prices are well below what they were a year ago, which is why AAA predicts a record number of vehicles on the road.

Hitchens says it’s crucial to note that if you’re driving and you see a first responder vehicle or tow truck with their hazard lights on - make sure to give them space.

“It’s personal to us at AAA, especially in Cincinnati, to move over and slow down,” said Hitchens. “We’ve had a couple of our two truck drivers who have unfortunately been hit and killed.”

You can find more of AAA’s helpful tips on their website.

