Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Cincinnati just got a whole lot sweeter after a nationally-recognized ice cream shop opened its doors for the first time Monday.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, a Columbus-based business, has made a home for itself in the new Factory 52 multi-purpose development in Norwood.

“Just in time for the 4th of July celebrations tomorrow, we invite you to join us in indulging in the finest, handcrafted ice creams right here in the heart of Factory 52,” the development said on social media.

The shop has over 30 flavors of ice cream, ranging anywhere from Brambleberry Crisp to Everything Bagel.

Stuck between two flavors? No worries. Jeni’s also offers half scoops so indecisiveness doesn’t stand in anyone’s way. Indulge in the flavors of Cookies In Cream with Milkiest Chocolate, Wildberry Lavender with Lemon Bar or Pop-Tarts Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon with Brown Butter Almond Brittle.

Customers can find Jeni’s at 2755 Park Ave.

The store’s current hours are 5-11 p.m.

20 years of sustainability, creative flavors

Jeni Britton has owned her ice cream empire for more than 20 years now, setting “a new standard of ice cream,” a phrase the business coined for itself.

What started out as a one-stop shop in Columbus, Ohio, is now a national chain with about 26 storefronts across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S.

In 2012, Britton won the James Beard Foundation Award, an honor that recognizes talent and achievement in the food world, for her cookbook called “Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams at Home.”

Not only does the award focus on how tasty cuisine is or how successful a business owner may be but it is also based on how well candidates are committed to sustainability, equity and more.

How Jeni’s makes their ice cream is a factor that contributed to Britton winning such a prestigious award.

The company ensures they use clean and sustainable ingredients, meaning no artificial flavors, dyes or mixes. This practice ultimately led the artisan ice cream shop to earn its B Corp certification in 2014.

To learn more about Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams or to shop their flavors, visit their website here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.