Daughter suspected of shooting father in Dry Ridge, sheriff says

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Video from previous coverage.

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A daughter is facing charges in connection with a shooting that hospitalized her father Monday in Dry Ridge.

Patricia Dearing, 49, of Dry Ridge, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment, according to the Grant County Detention Center.

Dearing is named as the suspect in the shooting that happened a few minutes after 3:45 p.m. Monday at the Maple Ridge Apartments on Michigan Avenue, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene with Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS transported him to the Air Evac base in Grant County, where he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the sheriff’s office. He is in good condition, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says Dearing, the victim’s daughter, was the shooter.

She was taken into custody and is lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

