Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A former interim police chief is being investigated for a rape allegation, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

We are not naming the suspect because he has not yet been charged.

The incident report shows the alleged rape happened in the summer of 2016 and was reported last month.

The victim reported the allegation to Addyston Police Chief Eric Pennekamp on June 20, but because the alleged rape happened out of his jurisdiction, Pennekamp contacted the sheriff’s office, and investigators came to Addyston to meet with the alleged victim.

Pennekamp offered the following statement Monday: “As I’m sure you know, I am aware of this incident. This incident is believed to have occurred outside of this village. Therefore I am referring any questions to the Hamilton County Sheriffs Office as they are the agency handling the investigation.”

The report says the woman was unsure of the exact date of the alleged rape.

She says she was drinking with friends and then got into an argument with her mother in the car on the way back to Addyston. She says her mother kicked her out of the car, and she went behind the building to urinate, and it turned out to be a police station.

The woman says the officer put her in handcuffs and put her in a patrol car and drove her somewhere. She says he took her out of the car, pulled her pants down and forced her to the ground.

She says she screamed as she sexually assaulted her.

The woman says afterward, he put her back in the patrol car and took her home to Addyston.

The victim told investigators she went to Mercy West Hospital the next day and had a rape examination.

The officer accused was not the interim police chief at the time of the alleged assault but later became one.

He is not an interim chief right now, but we are told he is still working as an officer.

The sheriff’s office says they cannot discuss the case because it is an ongoing investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.