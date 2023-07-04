Contests
Happy Independence Day!

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 5:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning, be on the lookout for a few isolated brief heavy downpours. However, most areas will be dry, warm and humid. There is also the potential for some patchy dense fog.

July 4th will be warm and humid with a high near 90º. There is a chance for an isolated storm in the afternoon and evening. I think most of your outdoor plans on the holiday will be fine.

Wednesday will be dry with a high near 90º - Once again, we could see a few isolated isolated thunderstorms.

Storm chances return Thursday and Friday with evening storms Thursday and isolated storms Friday. Saturday looks to be the better day of the weekend. It will be dry with a high of 84º. Sunday will be story at times and cooler. The cool weather continues Monday with highs in the low 80s.

