Mainly dry weather for your Independence Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is already a sunny and warm day. Temperatures this afternoon will soar to near 90 with humid conditions. The dewpoint will be in the upper 60s which creates a heat index into the 90s. If you do have outdoor plans, be sure to grab the sunscreen, sunglasses, and water. There is a very small chance for a stray shower or thunderstorm this afternoon and early evening. Keep an eye to the sky and have the First Alert Weather App handy in the event of bad weather. Otherwise expect dry but muggy weather for fireworks tonight.

Wednesday will be warm again with a high near 90 and humid conditions remaining. There is another chance for a pop-up storm that could be brief.

The best chance for widespread rain and storms will be Thursday in the afternoon and evening hours. There could be some heavy rain at times but we do not expect severe weather at this time. It will be slightly cooler with a high of 86.

Storm chances will be isolated for the first part of the day Friday with dry weather Saturday. Wet weather returns Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

