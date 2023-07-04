Contests
Man accused of exposing himself, watching porn at Forest Park cellphone store

The employee told the 911 dispatcher that David Williams then sat down in the customer seating...
The employee told the 911 dispatcher that David Williams then sat down in the customer seating area and started watching porn while exposing himself.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was arrested Monday after a woman called 911 claiming he was watching porn and exposing himself at a cellphone store in Forest Park.

An employee at the Cricket Wireless store on West Kemper Road told 911 that David Williams was in the store to get a new account, according to the 911 call.

He handed the employee his phone and when he did so, she said it had porn on it, according to the 911 call.

The employee added that she noticed Williams was touching himself while talking with the worker, she said on the call.

The employee told the 911 dispatcher Williams then sat down in the customer seating area and started watching porn while exposing himself.

The Cricket Wireless employee said she locked herself in the bathroom until officers arrived.

Williams was gone by the time police got there, but he was later found arrested, according police records.

