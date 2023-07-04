Wasson Way begins first expansion into uptown neighborhoods: ‘This is huge’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Construction is underway on the penultimate phase of Wasson Way, Cincinnati’s popular shared-use path

The 0.8-mile sixth phase will extend the popular shared-use path from Montgomery Road onto Xavier University’s campus, where it will eventually pass in the shadow of the university’s new medical school.

The path will dip south across Dana Avenue just before to Woodburn Avenue. It will then follow a former railroad line with a crossing over Victory Parkway. The path will end at Blair Avenue just south of Cleveland Park in Avondale.

Prus Construction is the lead contractor. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of this year. Landscaping work will last into 2024.

The Xavier University portion of the sixth phase, dubbed “6B,” will proceed independently from “6A,” which comprises the extension from Woodburn Avenue along the former railroad line into Avondale. [Map]

“This is a huge deal,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said last week. “And it’s wrapped up in everything we’re trying to accomplish in our city at this moment, stitching our neighborhoods together so that they don’t feel so separate and so you don’t need a car to safely and easily explore our communities... Creating connections between communities, creating more places for families to take their kids, more opportunities to enjoy the outdoors. This is paramount for the health and vibrancy of our neighborhoods.”

Pureval joined Vice Mayor Jan-Michelle Kearney, City Council members Mark Jeffreys and Liz Keating and City Manager Sheryl Long for the groundbreaking ceremony of phase 6A on Friday.

“Connectivity and inclusion [are] so important to how we attract new neighbors, new people to the city, new businesses... all of that revolves around how we grow together as a city,” Avondale Community Council President Tony Moore said at the groundbreaking. “I am extremely proud the city has been able to include not just Evanston but also Avondale in their plans. Both communities are growing rapidly, and we are just so thankful to be part of it.”

Wasson Way is part of CROWN Cincinnati’s proposed 34-mile urban loop trial, together with the Little Miami Scenic Trail, the Ohio River Scenic Trail and the Mill Creek Greenway. The Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber earlier this year included the trail’s full buildout in a list of the Tri-State’s six transformative regional transportation projects.

“The best thing is it’s helping us to be healthy,” Kearney said of Wasson Way. “I love that we are a healthy city, and this just promotes it.”

Wasson Way began construction in 2018. The first five phases cost around $10 million to build, a significant portion of which came from state and federal grants.

The same is true of Phase 6A, which is expected to cost more than $2 million.

The city is funding it in part with a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation and a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The city sourced nearly $1 million in matching funds for the USDOT grant from a CROWN donation.

The city also committed $350,000 from the biennial capital budget, passed by city council last month, for lighting on phase 6A in Avondale. Jeffreys says the money came at the request of community members. The lighting is expected to cost $450,000. City administration is tasked with sourcing the extra money from existing capital resources.

The budget also contains $1.5 million for Wasson Way in 2025, conceivably for the build-out of phase 7, which will bring the path down into the Uptown Innovation Corridor.

Uptown Consortium is planning the Innovation Greenway in the corridor as part of its focus on mobility solutions. The consortium applied for a $50,000 state grant, which the city received on its half earlier this year, for the greenway.

The design of phase 7 approaching the corridor is already finalized, according to city documents. The city accepted a $3.7 million state grant for phase 7 in 2022.

