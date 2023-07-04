WATCH: Thousands flock to Coney Island for July 3rd balloon show

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An estimated 10,000 came to Cincinnati’s Coney Island on Monday to watch the park’s 23rd annual Balloon Glow.

The ten balloons are about seven stories tall and are illuminated from a light on the inside, according to Dan Keith, a hot air balloon pilot.

“It looks like you’re looking at seven stories of stained glass,” Keith said. “It’s a magnificent thing.”

[LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations]

Tricia Mullin, a Coney Island spokesperson, says the show is one-of-a-kind to the Queen City.

“This is kind of a unique thing in Cincinnati,” she said. “You won’t see ten hot air balloons in one place.”

A fireworks show from Rozzi’s Fireworks concluded the evening.

