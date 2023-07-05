Contests
Man dies in July Fourth fireworks explosion in NKY, sheriff’s office says

Investigators at the scene said Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade...
Investigators at the scene said Brian Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework designed for electronic detonation via a homemade mortar tube.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man died on July Fourth in a fireworks incident in Florence.

According to Lt. Chris Hall of the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a traumatic fireworks injury at the 200 block of Melinda Lane in Florence around 10:30 p.m.

The Boone County Coroner identified the victim as Brian Simpson, 48, of Florence.

Investigators at the scene found that Simpson was attempting to light a commercial-grade firework designed for electronic detonation via a homemade mortar tube.

Authorities said that Simpson cut the wick in half and after the firework was lit, it exploded immediately, which caused his fatal injuries.

The investigation is being handled by the Boone County Sheriff’s Office with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms & Explosives, the Florence Fire Department Investigation Team and the Boone County Coroner’s Office.

