1 dead in double shooting Downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets.

A woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to initial police communication reports. A teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.

