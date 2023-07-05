Contests
1 dead in double shooting Downtown

One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm.
One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets.

A woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to initial police communication reports. A teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.

