1 dead in double shooting Downtown
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm.
It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets.
A woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her chest, according to initial police communication reports. A teenager was shot in the leg and taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.