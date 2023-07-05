Bicyclist killed in Florence hit-skip

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A 38-year-old bicyclist was fatally struck in Florence last weekend, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened before dawn Sunday near the 10000 block of Dixie Highway.

Deputies responded to a report around 5:30 a.m. of a “male lying on the side of the roadway who appeared to have been struck,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release Wednesday.

They said they found located Simon Aguilar of Florence in the grass adjacent to the road and a heavily damaged bicycle.

“The male had obvious severe injuries and deputies immediately began first aid until the arrival of Florence Fire/EMS,” the release states.

Additional deputies responding to the scene encountered an abandoned black Ford F150 pickup truck blocking the southbound lane of Dixie Highway a short distance south of the bicyclist’s body.

Deputies said they determined a collision occurred between the abandoned black Ford F150 and bicycle, and the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot.

Aguilar appears to have been traveling southbound on Dixie Highway (U.S. 25) between Beeson Drive and White Pine Circle and was struck from behind by the 2004 black Ford F150 that was also traveling southbound on Dixie Highway, sheriff’s officials say.

The impact forced Aguilar to be ejected from the bicycle to the location where he was found by deputies.

Aguilar was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Florence where he was pronounced dead.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit are investigating.

Speed does not appear to be an issue; however, the driver of a pickup truck was suspected to have been intoxicated at the time of the collision, sheriff’s officials say.

A suspect has been identified, sheriff’s officials say, and detectives are currently attempting to locate the suspect for questioning.

“Due to the ongoing attempt to locate, the suspect’s name and information are not being released at this time. No charges have been filed at this time.

“Next of kin have been notified with assistance from the Guatemalan Consulate Office. The roadway remained closed during the entire incident, however, reopened to traffic at approximately 9:52 a.m.”

