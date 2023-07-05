Cincinnati leaders, artists revitalize ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural outside City Hall

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati officials on Wednesday gathered outside City Hall to recognize the revitalized “Black Lives Matter!” mural that was painted in June 2020 and touched up over the weekend.

FOX19′s Jason Maxwell has the story.

Cincinnati leaders recognize revitalized Black Lives Matter mural

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.