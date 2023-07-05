Contests
Coroner: 18-year-old dead in Downtown double fatal shooting

One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. at Fifth and Walnut streets.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Mary LeBus
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is dead after a double shooting broke out in Downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday morning, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Shamari Mingo, 18, died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after she was shot in the chest at Government Square around 2:30 a.m., the coroner’s sheet said.

Police say a teenager was also shot and was transported to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No arrests were announced and no suspect information was released.

Officers at the scene say they are currently looking for a white Kia that took off going north on Main Street.

