Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate

The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage...
The Cyclones defeated the Allen Americans during Shut Out The Hate night 4 to 1 at the Heritage Bank Center on Nov 18, 2022(Alecia Ricker/The Enquirer)
By Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Cyclones are the newest affiliate of the New York Rangers.

The Cyclones were previously an affiliate of the Buffalo Sabers.

The team announced the change Wednesday that now connects the Cyclones with the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Rangers.

Last season, the Cyclones’ season ended in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

With a new season now comes a new era for Cincinnati hockey.

The 2023-24 season begins Oct. 24 at the Heritage Bank Center against the Nailers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

PSG's Lionel Messi kicks a corner shot during the French League One soccer match between Paris...
Tickets for FC Cincinnati match against Messi, Inter Miami on sale
NKY football player born deaf realizes childhood dream
NKY football player born deaf beats the odds
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former UC basketball coach Bob Huggins to resign from WVU after DUI arrest, reports say
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, is greeted by Matt McLain after they scored on a...
Reds surge in MLB power rankings; Elly named NL Player of the Week