Cyclones become New York Rangers affiliate

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Cyclones are the newest affiliate of the New York Rangers.

The Cyclones were previously an affiliate of the Buffalo Sabers.

The team announced the change Wednesday that now connects the Cyclones with the Hartford Wolf Pack and the Rangers.

Last season, the Cyclones’ season ended in the second round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

With a new season now comes a new era for Cincinnati hockey.

The 2023-24 season begins Oct. 24 at the Heritage Bank Center against the Nailers.

