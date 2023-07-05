Death investigation underway in Hartwell neighborhood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday morning in the Hartwell neighborhood.

According to Cincinnati Police Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a person was found dead with a gunshot wound in the 5400 block of Kingsway Court West at Williamsburg Apartments.

District 4 officers were dispatched to the area just before 9 a.m.

Cunningham says the Cincinnati Homicide Unit was called to the scene and that the death is still under investigation.

The victim’s name was not given.

It is unknown if police are looking for a suspect(s) at this time.

