Defense asks for protection order in Chad Doerman triple-murder case

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New court filings show the defense team for Chad Doerman has filed for a protection order.

Doerman, 32, is accused of murdering his three young sons on June 15.

The protection order filed by the defense is not designed to protect anyone from physical harm but rather to protect the integrity of the case by prohibiting either party from speaking to the media about the case.

The defense argued in the filing interviews with journalists following Doerman’s initial court appearance were “inflammatory and prejudicial.”

The state filed a response arguing the statements that this is a death penalty case was merely stating the charges and the possible penalties. The state added they are not opposed to restricting the parties from making comments.

Doerman is due back in court Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The 32-year-old was indicted on June 22 on nine counts of aggravated murder for the June 15 deaths of his three sons, according to Clermont County court records.

The boys, ages 3, 4, and 7 were shot with a Marlin Model HC .22 Rifle, according to the court documents.

The shooting was reported just before 4:15 p.m. at a home owned by Doerman near the corner of Laurel Lindale Road and Clermontville Laurel Road.

The children’s mother called 911 screaming, her “babies had been shot,” sheriff’s officials wrote in a news release.

Three minutes later, a separate caller driving by the shooting scene called 911 and reported seeing a young girl running down the road, warning that “her father was killing everyone.”

Sheriff’s officials have not identified the girl but say she is safe.

Body camera video from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies finding Doerman sitting outside the Laurel Lindale Road home with a rifle next to him.

The bodies of the three boys were found in the yard.

Deputies found the three young boys unresponsive on the ground when they arrived. They attempted life-saving measures until Monroe Fire/EMS arrived.

“All life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” and all three children died from their injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The boys’ mother, 34, also was shot in her hand. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Doerman “confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of Victims involved for several months,” a detective with the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

The judge, a former assistant county prosecutor, set a $20 million bond for Doerman last month.

