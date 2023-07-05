Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Deputy dies after being shot during traffic stop; suspect who fled in police cruiser caught, sheriff says

Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot...
Crisp County, Georgia, Sheriff Billy Hancock, at podium, gives an update on the deputy shot while making a traffic stop on Wednesday.(Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Lenah Allen, Seth Feiner and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A deputy in Georgia has died after being shot early Wednesday morning, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy was making a traffic stop for a suspect who was wanted for burglaries on Highway 280 West in Cordele around 3:40 a.m.. authorities said.

As the deputy was approaching the suspect’s reportedly stolen car, the suspect shot the deputy before fleeing the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they were alerted around 4 a.m. that the deputy had been shot, and a multi-county chase involving other deputies and the suspect, who was reportedly in the stolen deputy’s vehicle, had begun.

The suspect was later arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office near the Bibb-Monroe County line.

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy died from his injuries at Crisp Regional Hospital.

Both the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

LNL: Ransomware criminals are dumping kids’ private files online after school hacks, AP report finds
Elisha Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of...
Intoxicated woman arrested after 4 kids rode without seatbelts, arrest report says
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Death investigation underway in Hartwell neighborhood
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
1 dead after alligator attack in South Carolina
Police in Newmarket, New Hampshire, freed a fawn that was stuck in a backyard on the Fourth of...
Fawn trapped under rock in backyard rescued by police