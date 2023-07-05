Foggy start, steamy sunshine with pop-up chances

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is some patchy fog in parts of the tri-state, especially in river valleys. In addition, because of all of the fireworks, air quality is “Unhealthy,” so it is not recommended to be outside for a long period of time; especially if you have any underlying health conditions. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be warm again with a high near 90º and humid conditions remaining. There is another chance for a pop-up storm or two that should be brief, but the rain could be heavy for a short time.

The best chance for widespread rain and storms will be Thursday in the afternoon and evening hours. There could be some heavy rain at times but we do not expect severe weather at this time. It will be slightly cooler with a high of 86º.

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry for the bulk of the day, but we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. Rain chances return over the weekend with widely scattered showers and storms Saturday and better chances of wet weather returns Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Next week will have some isolated showers and storms Monday before drier air briefly returns Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

