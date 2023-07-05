Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Foggy start, steamy sunshine with pop-up chances

Humidity will be noticeable and may spark a few showers and storms
Unsettled weather moves in Thursday and drops temperatures in the extended forecast some,...
Unsettled weather moves in Thursday and drops temperatures in the extended forecast some, though humidity will stick around.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There is some patchy fog in parts of the tri-state, especially in river valleys. In addition, because of all of the fireworks, air quality is “Unhealthy,” so it is not recommended to be outside for a long period of time; especially if you have any underlying health conditions. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Wednesday will be warm again with a high near 90º and humid conditions remaining. There is another chance for a pop-up storm or two that should be brief, but the rain could be heavy for a short time.

The best chance for widespread rain and storms will be Thursday in the afternoon and evening hours. There could be some heavy rain at times but we do not expect severe weather at this time. It will be slightly cooler with a high of 86º.

Friday will be mostly sunny and dry for the bulk of the day, but we can’t rule out a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. Rain chances return over the weekend with widely scattered showers and storms Saturday and better chances of wet weather returns Sunday with highs in the low 80s.

Next week will have some isolated showers and storms Monday before drier air briefly returns Tuesday with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Woman shoots father in Dry Ridge, sheriff says
Woman shoots father in Dry Ridge, sheriff says

Latest News

Steve Horstmeyer
A Humid Back to Work Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Ashley Smith is a meteorologist for FOX19 NOW
Mainly dry weather for your Independence Day
Spotty rain possible today