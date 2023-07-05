Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Grant County woman told deputies she shot her dad, court documents say

A daughter is facing charges in connection with a shooting that hospitalized her father Monday in Dry Ridge.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Grant County woman who is accused of shooting her father pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Wednesday.

Patricia Dearing, 49, of Dry Ridge, is charged with assault and wanton endangerment, according to the Grant County Detention Center.

Deputies responded to the Maple Ridge Apartments on Michigan Avene around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Court documents say the victim called dispatch and said he had been shot in the chest by his daughter and he was losing consciousness.

Dearing also called dispatch to say she shot her father, the uniform citation says.

According to the documents, deputies took Dearing into custody at her apartment where they located a jammed Glock 43X.

Deputies went to a different apartment where they say there was a shell casing just outside the door, the citation says.

According to the court documents, multiple witnesses said they heard screaming and then heard a gunshot.

Dearing told deputies she went to her father’s apartment and shot him once he opened the door, the court documents say.

The documents say witnesses told deputies they saw Dearing leave the apartment carrying a gun and said the gun was jammed but they were not able to describe it.

Her father was flown to UC Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

Dearing’s bond was set at $100,000. She is lodged at the Grant County Detention Center.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

Responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but 63-year-old Thomas Klump died at the...
Man dies after becoming pinned underneath off-road vehicle in Indiana
A person was found dead in the Williamsburg Apartments complex on Wednesday morning, police say.
Homicide investigation underway in Hartwell neighborhood
Elisha Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of...
Intoxicated woman arrested after 4 kids rode without seatbelts, arrest report says
Carl Dawson was arrested and charged with one count of importuning, according to the Hamilton...
Hamilton County man charged with importuning faces third-degree felony