Hamilton County man charged with importuning faces third-degree felony

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was charged with one count of importuning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Dawson, 60, of Mt. Washington, faces a third-degree felony after he was arrested on Monday, July 3 for acting as a minor while soliciting a minor in sexual activity.

Members of the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations task force were conducting an undercover investigation in late June posing as a minor on the Internet, according to the sheriff’s office.

During that investigation, deputies say Dawson posed as a juvenile on the Internet and solicited an undercover officer to engage in sexual activity with him.

That day, Dawson traveled from his home to an agreed meeting location and was arrested without incident, deputies said.

In Ohio, the maximum sentence for a third-degree felony without offense is four years.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the R.E.C.I. section at 513-946-8338.

