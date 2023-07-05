Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Hamilton County man charged with importuning faces third-degree felony

Carl Dawson was arrested and charged with one count of Importuning, according to the Hamilton...
Carl Dawson was arrested and charged with one count of Importuning, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a man was charged with one count of importuning.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Carl Dawson, 60, of Mt. Washington, faces a third-degree felony after he was arrested on Monday, July 3 for acting as a minor while soliciting a minor in sexual activity.

Members of the Regional Electronics & Computer Investigations task force were conducting an undercover investigation in late June posing as a minor on the Internet, according to the sheriff’s office.

During that investigation, deputies say Dawson posed as a juvenile on the Internet and solicited an undercover officer to engage in sexual activity with him.

That day, Dawson traveled from his home to an agreed meeting location and was arrested without incident, deputies said.

In Ohio, the maximum sentence for a third-degree felony without offense is four years.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the R.E.C.I. section at 513-946-8338.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Defense seeks gag order in case of father accused of gunning down 3 young sons

Latest News

Chad Doerman, 32, appears for his initial arraignment in Clermont County Municipal Court on...
Judge denies full gag order for father charged with murdering his 3 sons
An oil drum at Pleasant Valley Iron and Metal West Union exploded and left a man with traumatic...
Oil drum explosion at Adams County scrap yard causes traumatic injuries to man, sheriff’s office supervisor says
Woman killed, teen injured in double shooting at Government Square
The second launch of MetroNow's program will be in the Mt. Healthy/Northgate neighborhoods, a...
Metro services add additional zone to its on-demand shuttle service