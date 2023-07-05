Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Inmate’s death at Clermont County jail under investigation

Joseph Lisath, 59, died around 4 p.m. after correctional staff found him unresponsive inside...
Joseph Lisath, 59, died around 4 p.m. after correctional staff found him unresponsive inside his cell at 3:19 p.m., according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Andrew Bardwell/CC BY-SA 2.0)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after a Clermont County inmate died Wednesday.

Joseph Lisath, 59, died around 4 p.m. after correctional staff found him unresponsive inside his cell at 3:19 p.m., according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Two minutes after Lisath was found, the sheriff’s office says additional assistance was requested from EMS personnel.

EMS arrived at 3:30 p.m. and continued lifesaving measures until Lisath died 29 minutes later, the sheriff’s office explained.

His body was transported by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Lisath did not have visible injuries and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The 59-year-old was booked into the Clermont County Jail on July 3, 2023, for a probation violation through Clermont County Common Pleas Court, the sheriff’s office said. His original charges were OVI, possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine and heroin, the sheriff’s office added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here are some places you can see fireworks and celebrate the 4th of July
LIST: 4th of July fireworks and celebrations
A former Greater Cincinnati interim police chief faces an allegation of rape.
Former Tri-State interim police chief accused of raping woman in handcuffs
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream opened up in Norwood at the Factory 52 development on Monday.
Award-winning ice cream shop makes a new home in Cincinnati
One person is dead in a double shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Wednesday, police confirm....
Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting

Latest News

Restoration of Cincinnati’s ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural
Cincinnati leaders, artists revitalize ‘Black Lives Matter!’ mural outside City Hall
Recovery efforts continue following tornado damage in Goshen.
‘Goshen strong’: Work continues 1 year after devastating tornado
Patricia Dearing, 49, is named as the suspect in the shooting that happened a few minutes after...
Grant County woman told deputies she shot her dad, court documents say
Responders arrived and attempted life-saving measures, but 63-year-old Thomas Klump died at the...
Man dies after becoming pinned underneath off-road vehicle in Indiana