Inmate’s death at Clermont County jail under investigation

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A death investigation is underway after a Clermont County inmate died Wednesday.

Joseph Lisath, 59, died around 4 p.m. after correctional staff found him unresponsive inside his cell at 3:19 p.m., according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Two minutes after Lisath was found, the sheriff’s office says additional assistance was requested from EMS personnel.

EMS arrived at 3:30 p.m. and continued lifesaving measures until Lisath died 29 minutes later, the sheriff’s office explained.

His body was transported by the Clermont County Coroner’s Office to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Lisath did not have visible injuries and foul play is not suspected at this time, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

The 59-year-old was booked into the Clermont County Jail on July 3, 2023, for a probation violation through Clermont County Common Pleas Court, the sheriff’s office said. His original charges were OVI, possession of fentanyl, and possession of cocaine and heroin, the sheriff’s office added.

The investigation remains ongoing.

