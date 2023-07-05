Contests
Intoxicated woman arrested after 4 kids rode without seatbelts, arrest report says

Elisha Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of...
Elisha Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Madison County, Ohio, according to the arrest report.(Butler County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is facing driving under the influence and endangering children charges after being pulled over Monday.

Elisha Thompson was stopped around 10 p.m. Monday on State Route 4 when an officer detected her vehicle was going 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to the arrest report from Fairfield Township police.

While the officer was talking to Thompson, he noticed six kids in the car: two were in the front passenger seat sharing a seatbelt and four were in the backseat without any seatbelts, the police record reads.

The officer wrote, “I could smell the strong odor of alcoholic/liquor beverages emitting from the vehicle and Elisha.”

Thompson followed the officer’s request to get out of the vehicle, which is when she said she had one beer at a fireworks event, the arrest report explains.

Thompson was driving on a suspended driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Madison County, Ohio, according to the arrest report.

Following a field sobriety test, Thompson was arrested and taken to the Fairfield Township Police Department, the arrest report says.

